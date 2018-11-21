The “Turkey Challenge” has taken over social media ahead of the holiday.

People are texting their parents and grandparents asking how to cook a 25-pound turkey in the microwave. The array of hilarious responses from horrified parents ‘wondering where they went wrong’ are then shared online for the enjoyment of others. While most parents were straight up shocked by their kids’ apparent stupidity, others offered surprisingly helpful tips. Not everyone bought into the prank, however.

One of the biggest potential dangers of eating an undercooked turkey is the risk of salmonella and other bacteria (obviously). Each year in the United States, roughly 1.2 million people are sickened by salmonella, while an estimated 23,000 are hospitalized, according to numbers by the CDC.

Here are some of the best tweets.

Ask my dad how to microwave a Turkey. 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/QGQZJYsSHQ — C.P. (@CPblazin) November 17, 2018

Made my mom question her entire parenthood during the #TurkeyChallenge pic.twitter.com/v1UXttgRNm — Carter Koontz (@Go_Cartt) November 16, 2018

Soo I’m not sure how well this #TurkeyChallenge went, but here you guys go😂😂 it’s worth reading it🙄😭 pic.twitter.com/mdulHosCqK — Edmond JBeily (@EdmondJbeily) November 16, 2018

Well this #MicrowaveTurkey prank just went horribly wrong pic.twitter.com/LD9cWNPHaQ — ThxGivinSZN 🦃🍁 (@thomasnumb5) November 16, 2018

By the way, Butterball has responded to the challenge saying it IS possible.