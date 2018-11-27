The Trailer For The New Donald Glover/Rihanna Film Is Out There In A Sketchy Way

Donald Glover showed the trailer for his new movie with Rihanna called Guava Island at his PHAROS Festival in New Zealand over the weekend.
It’s largely been a been secret as to what the movie is all about…but thanks to an audience member getting some sketchy cell phone video and tweeting it…you can see it too.
#guavaisland @rihanna pic.twitter.com/thWN6QoQYr
She plays his love interest…he plays the guitar around this island, but then is taken hostage. That’s about what we know at this point.