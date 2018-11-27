The Trailer For The New Donald Glover/Rihanna Film Is Out There In A Sketchy Way

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 05: Rihanna attends the "Ocean's 8" World Premiere at Alice Tully Hall on June 5, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Donald Glover showed the trailer for his new movie with Rihanna called Guava Island at his PHAROS Festival in New Zealand over the weekend.

It’s largely been a been secret as to what the movie is all about…but thanks to an audience member getting some sketchy cell phone video and tweeting it…you can see it too.

She plays his love interest…he plays the guitar around this island, but then is taken hostage. That’s about what we know at this point.

MORE HERE

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Watch This Man’s Near Death Experience With Hang Gliding US Postal Service Will Get Your Letters and Responses from Santa at The North Pole ‘Robin Hood’ Is The Biggest Flop Of The Year Shawn Mendes Thinks He’s Needs To Be Seen With A Girl For A Specific Reason Chrissy Teigen HATES Her Feet. And All Barefeet. Oprah’s Mom Passes Away On Thanksgiving
Comments