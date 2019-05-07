The Top 10 Most Anticipated Movies of the Summer

We all know that we are going to be spending a ton of movie at the movie theater this summer, and this just further verifies that!

Here are the top 10 most anticipated movies of the Summer:

1.  “Spider-Man: Far From Home” . . . It’s out on July 2nd.

2.  Disney’s live-action “Lion King” . . . It’s out on July 19th.

3.  “John Wick Chapter 3: Parabellum” . . . It’s out on May 17th.

4.  “Dark Phoenix” . . . It’s out on June 7th.

5.  “Toy Story 4” . . . It’s out on June 21st.

6.  Disney’s live-action “Aladdin” . . . It’s out on May 24th.

7.  “Men in Black International” . . . It’s out on June 14th.

8.  “Pokemon: Detective Pikachu” . . . It’s out THIS Friday.

9.  “It Chapter 2” . . . It’s out on September 6th.

10.  “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” . . . It’s out on May 31st.

