      Breaking News
Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th

“The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon” Returns to the Studio

Jul 15, 2020 @ 7:05am

After nearly four months of doing shows from his home, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon has returned to its New York City studio.

Monday night, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo was a guest on zoom and welcomed Fallon back, “New York is really open now that you’re doing your show again.”

Fallon is the first of the late-night hosts to return to the studio.

He, Jimmy Kimmel, Stephen Colbert, and others found creative ways to entertain fans since the pandemic hit in mid-March.

The Tonight Show will not have anyone in the audience for the foreseeable future and there’s a limited crew.

TAGS
Jimmy Fallon late night New York City NYC Pandemic Rockefeller Center The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE