The Tokyo Olympics Will Happen Next Year
Regardless of the pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go forward as planned. John Coates, the VP of the International Olympic Committee said the Olympics will be the “games that conquered COVID.”
The games were postponed in March because of the pandemic, which is the first time the Olympics have been put on ice other than wartime. The games will take place next year.
Coates said, “It will take place with or without COVID.” He vows the games will kick off July 23, 2021.
