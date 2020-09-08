      Breaking News
Vote 2020

The Tokyo Olympics Will Happen Next Year

Sep 8, 2020 @ 7:49am

Regardless of the pandemic, the 2020 Tokyo Olympics will go forward as planned. John Coates, the VP of the International Olympic Committee said the Olympics will be the “games that conquered COVID.”

The games were postponed in March because of the pandemic, which is the first time the Olympics have been put on ice other than wartime. The games will take place next year.

Coates said, “It will take place with or without COVID.”  He vows the games will kick off July 23, 2021.

 

MORE HERE

TAGS
COVID-19 Olympics Pandemic Tokyo
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE