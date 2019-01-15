The Time Snoop Dogg Made Hockey Even Better

NEW ORLEANS, LA - JULY 06: Snoop Dogg performs onstage during the 2018 Essence Festival presented By Coca-Cola - Day 1 at Louisiana Superdome on July 6, 2018 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Essence)

Snoop Dogg provided a fresh perspective from the play-by-play booth at the LA Kings game and it got even better when a fight broke out.

Snoop Dogg has used his fame for a great many things. From cooking shows with Martha Stewart to creating a youth football league aimed at teaching at risk youth valuable life lessons. The league and Snoop went on to become a Netflix original called “Coach Snoop“.

Snoop has more recently become an avid fan of hockey and more specifically, the LA Kings. He’s even launched a series of Youtube videos called “Hockey 101“. Take a few minutes and watch a few of them, you’ll thank me.

Last week, Snoop was granted the opportunity to enter the play-by-play booth at the Kings game and offer a little Snoop flavor to the call.

The highlights…

When describing a fight that broke out.

“HE STOLE ON HIM. HE FIRED ON CUZ…GIT IT CRACKIN THEN! LETS GO! SNOOP DOGG IN THE HOUSE LEMME SEE SOMETHIN”

When calling the power play.

“SOMEBODY GOTTA WANT DAT MONEY. WHO WANT DA MONEY? WHO WANT DA MONEY?!

Snoop Dogg…if anyone will bring about World Peace, it’s him.