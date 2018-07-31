The Time I Got On Tory Lanez Tour Bus

Tory Lanez performed at the Mercury Ballroom last night!

So yesterday was pretty much a whirlwind of emotions. I went into the concert not expecting much from the concert.

Man was I wrong! Tory Lanez had the whole room vibing from the moment he walked on stage to the last second of his last song performed, B.I.D!

His energy on stage was infectious, his voice is amazing, and he is definitely not bad to look at!

The set list included “Say It”, “LA Confidential”, and “Luv”!

BUT THAT IS NOT ALL!!

Bryson Tiller (502’s own) popped up on stage and performed two songs! He showed out for the city last night and it was awesome to see him on stage again!

OK… Now how did I get on the tour bus…. I am sneaky!

While we were taking a photo together at the end of the night, he saw my radio station t-shirt and we started talking music. He asked if I wanted to hop on the bus and chat more.

I was like “I don’t know what kind of girl you think I am, but I don’t get on tour busses.” He just laughed and responded with “I’m not like that”

So I got on the bus and had an amazing time! We talked music, tattoos, POST MALONE, other artists, and he even asked questions about Louisville!

We chatted for about two hours and he was just the most genuine/nicest guy! But then they mentioned IHOP and that is when I got off… If the bus was moving… I was moving off of it!

Also you may not believe me because “Pics or it didn’t happen” but my phone was dead!