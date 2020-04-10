“The Tiger King and I” After Show Officially Hits Netflix on Sunday

See it’s not just a rumor. This is legit. And it’s your Easter present.
The Tiger King and I — a Tiger King after show hosted by Joel McHale and featuring brand new interviews with John Reinke, Joshua Dial, John Finlay, Saff, Erik Cowie, Rick Kirkman, and Jeff and Lauren Lowe — will premiere April 12 pic.twitter.com/8fbbNdaiDA
— Netflix (@netflix) April 9, 2020
