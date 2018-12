THIS IS EVERYTHING I NEEDED TODAY! A PARODY!!

James Corden will have you singing Thank u, Jeff instead of thank u, next.

Corden performed a parody of the Ariana Grande hit. The song is dedicated to Jeff Goldblum.

Some of the lyrics are, “He’s a silver fox / With black thick-rimmed glasses / The way that he talks / Will charm off your asses / thank u, Jeff.”

Yes, Jeff Goldblum appears in the video. And yes, the video also mimics Ariana’s. Classic.