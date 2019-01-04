The “Thank U, Next” Bloopers and Deleted Scenes are Finally Here As if this video wasn’t the best to begin with, it just got that much better. Welcome to the bloopers and deleted scenes. If only you got our radio bloopers… Ariana GrandeNextthank uthank u next SHARE RELATED CONTENT Carmen Sandiego Now Has an Official Trailer: Watch It Here The New Caramel Chocolate Chip Girl Scout Cookie Is Here Sam Smith and Normani Have A New Single ‘Tidying Up With Marie Kondo’ is Taking Netflix by Storm and Cleaning Your House Win $1000 with Louisville Loot! Kevin Hart Might Still Host The Oscars