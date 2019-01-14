The Super Bowl Halftime Show Lineup Is Officially Set…With A Condition

After months of speculation, the Super Bowl halftime show is now set with Maroon 5 headlining with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi of Outkast.

Travis agreed to do it on one condition, that the NFL join him in making a $500,000 donation to a social justice charity. This will be Maroon 5’s first ever Super Bowl performance.

