The Super Bowl Halftime Show Lineup Is Officially Set…With A Condition

After months of speculation, the Super Bowl halftime show is now set with Maroon 5 headlining with guests Travis Scott and Big Boi of Outkast.
🚨 It’s official: @maroon5 will take center stage at @SuperBowl LIII! They will be joined by @trvisXX and @BigBoi. #SBLIII 🚨 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ApLrxzgWP4
— NFL (@NFL) January 13, 2019
Travis agreed to do it on one condition, that the NFL join him in making a $500,000 donation to a social justice charity. This will be Maroon 5’s first ever Super Bowl performance.