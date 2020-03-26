The Story Behind The Triscuit
You ever eat a Triscuit and wonder how it got it’s name? Neither did we, but thankfully Sage did and blessed us with this amazing Twitter thread.
Twitter user, Sage Boggs got to the bottom of why a Triscuit is called a Triscuit. We were not prepared for what we witnessed.
Seems innocent enough, right?
OK, so how does the COMPANY not know the origins of their beloved snack cracker? Sage continues:
***scratches head*** what DID happen there??
So now the conclusion from Sage:
Mind blown. We’re eating “Electricity Biscuits” and don’t even know it.