The Story Behind The Triscuit

Mar 26, 2020 @ 5:01am
NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 23: View of Triscuit products at the Triscuit Maker Fund event on March 23, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for Triscuit)

You ever eat a Triscuit and wonder how it got it’s name?  Neither did we, but thankfully Sage did and blessed us with this amazing Twitter thread.

Twitter user, Sage Boggs got to the bottom of why a Triscuit is called a Triscuit. We were not prepared for what we witnessed.

Seems innocent enough, right?

OK, so how does the COMPANY not know the origins of their beloved snack cracker? Sage continues:

***scratches head*** what DID happen there??

So now the conclusion from Sage:

Mind blown. We’re eating “Electricity Biscuits” and don’t even know it.

