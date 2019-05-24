The Stanley Cup Has Caused a Hilarious “Pam Vs. Jim” ‘The Office’ Feud on the Internet

Everyone loves Jim and Pam from ‘The Office’, but Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski are in a heated battle over the Stanley Cup featuring their 2 favorite teams.

Why do you care? Because the internet has gotten behind this feud, as well as Pam and Jim, AKA Jenna and John.

