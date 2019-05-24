The Stanley Cup Has Caused a Hilarious “Pam Vs. Jim” ‘The Office’ Feud on the Internet

Everyone loves Jim and Pam from ‘The Office’, but Jenna Fischer and John Krasinski are in a heated battle over the Stanley Cup featuring their 2 favorite teams.
Why do you care? Because the internet has gotten behind this feud, as well as Pam and Jim, AKA Jenna and John.
And then there were two. #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/smE9L9UWny
— NHL (@NHL) May 22, 2019
Big Tuna vs. Beesley in the #StanleyCup Final!
Who are you taking? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/Q3FOoxGPc6
— NHL (@NHL) May 22, 2019
#WeAllBleedBlue, even @jennafischer. pic.twitter.com/hYUex5lb8n
— St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) May 7, 2019
This is amazing. https://t.co/b0EBCZXk4m
— Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) May 22, 2019
Uh oh… https://t.co/9Jr6higrw3
— John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 22, 2019