THE SPICE GIRLS ARE BACK ON TOUR (minus one member) *mic drop*

From left, Mel B, Geri Halliwell, Emma Bunton and Mel C arrive for Viva Forever! Press Night, a musical based on the songs of the Spice Girls, at the Piccadilly Theatre in central London, Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2012. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

Finally, after YEARS of teasing going back on tour, the Spice Girls are officially going back on a Summer Stadium Tour (minus one member)!

Unfortunately though, Victoria Beckham will not be joining! BOOOO! At the same time though, THE SPICE GIRLS ARE BACK ON TOUR!!!

The girls squaded up and shared a pic for the launch of their tour. All of the ladies are looking flawless in their forties! Ginger Spice Geri Horner, 46, Sporty Spice Mel C, 44, Baby Spice Emma Bunton, 42, and Scary Spice Mel B, 43, are completely rocking their solid colored blue, red, pink and green outfits!

It’s been a decade since the world’s greatest girl band toured and we have been craving more since their last tour. The band gave us a taste back in 2012 when they performed at the 2012 London Olympics. On Monday morning on the radio This is Heart, Emma shared her excitement and let the world know that “everything will be announced” on social media just after 3 p.m. local time. This includes all of the locations and dates for their tour.

Although Posh, aka Victoria Beckham won’t be going on tour, she’ll be chilling and working on her fashion business, but we all know she is still going to be making BANK (millions of $$$$) off of this tour since many of the music rights of the song still belong to her. Imagine a life where you get paid to not go on tour? I’m in!