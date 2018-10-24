The Sneaky Tactics Target Uses To Get Your Money

A customer looks through the Halloween section called "Hyde and Eek" at a Target department store on Wednesday, Oct. 3, 2018, in Pembroke Pines, Fla. Discounters like Walmart and Target are expanding their costume offerings and creating designated sections where customers can find more of their Halloween needs in one place. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

As it turns out, Target uses some very sneaky tactics in order to get you to spend more time and thus more money in their store.

On the internet, you’ll see it labeled as the “Target Effect“. That’s what happens when you walk into Target to get deodorant and wind up leaving with deodorant, some throw pillows, 7 boxes of legos, a new lounge chair and a sundress. Believe it or not, it’s all intentional. They have purposefully set up their store so that you’ll spend more money than you intended. Watch the video.

It’s not just you — many people experience ‘the Target Effect’ pic.twitter.com/pxEVBa5hD8 — Business Insider (@businessinsider) October 20, 2018

It all seems like common sense now. But will knowing what they’re doing help you spend less?