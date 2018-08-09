The Smartphone Cleanse Because You Are Obsessed
By McKenzie
|
Aug 9, 2018 @ 12:27 PM
Mixed race group of teenagers having fun on the couch - Multi-ethnic young adults partying at home

You need to turn off your phone more often!

60% of Americans say they can’t wait even one minute to check a notification on their phone because it causes them stress.

Meanwhile, more than half of millennials (52%) said they can’t even go to sleep knowing they have an unread notification on their phone.

Take a detox from your phone.. I promise you need it!

7-day guide to digitally detoxing your smartphone:

Pre-Cleanse
Let your friends know that your mobile habits will be a little different this week.

Day One
“The App Purge”: Delete 10 apps. Right now.

Day Two
“Gray for a Day”: Say goodbye to color and put your phone in grayscale.

Day Three
“The 24-Hour Notification Fast”: Turn off ALL notifications, including texts and emails for an entire day.

Day Four
“The Storage War”: Free up storage by clearing five gigabytes of media, including photos, videos and texts.

Day Five
“The 60-Minute Rule”: Only check your phone once an hour and when you do look at it, limit your time. (The max is 10 minutes.)

Day Six
“Sleep Separation”: After setting your alarm before bed, put your phone completely out of reach and don’t touch it again until the morning.

Day Seven
“The Minimalist Home Screen”: Clear your home screen of every app. Leave only text, email and your phone in your tools, and put everything else in a single folder on your second page.

 

SEE! It won’t be too hard! You can do it!

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

2018 MTV VMA Performers Include Ariana, Post Malone and More ‘God’s Plan’ The New Game Show? Kelly Clarkson’s Daughter Is Getting Married Target Will Sort You Into The Hogwarts House You Belong In Better Than Backstage With Backstreet Boys! Ariana Grande Does Carpool Karaoke…And Gets Injured
Comments