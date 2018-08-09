The Smartphone Cleanse Because You Are Obsessed

You need to turn off your phone more often!
60% of Americans say they can’t wait even one minute to check a notification on their phone because it causes them stress.
Meanwhile, more than half of millennials (52%) said they can’t even go to sleep knowing they have an unread notification on their phone.
Take a detox from your phone.. I promise you need it!
7-day guide to digitally detoxing your smartphone:
Pre-Cleanse
Let your friends know that your mobile habits will be a little different this week.
Day One
“The App Purge”: Delete 10 apps. Right now.
Day Two
“Gray for a Day”: Say goodbye to color and put your phone in grayscale.
Day Three
“The 24-Hour Notification Fast”: Turn off ALL notifications, including texts and emails for an entire day.
Day Four
“The Storage War”: Free up storage by clearing five gigabytes of media, including photos, videos and texts.
Day Five
“The 60-Minute Rule”: Only check your phone once an hour and when you do look at it, limit your time. (The max is 10 minutes.)
Day Six
“Sleep Separation”: After setting your alarm before bed, put your phone completely out of reach and don’t touch it again until the morning.
Day Seven
“The Minimalist Home Screen”: Clear your home screen of every app. Leave only text, email and your phone in your tools, and put everything else in a single folder on your second page.
SEE! It won’t be too hard! You can do it!