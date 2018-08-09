The Smartphone Cleanse Because You Are Obsessed

Mixed race group of teenagers having fun on the couch - Multi-ethnic young adults partying at home

You need to turn off your phone more often!

60% of Americans say they can’t wait even one minute to check a notification on their phone because it causes them stress.

Meanwhile, more than half of millennials (52%) said they can’t even go to sleep knowing they have an unread notification on their phone.

Take a detox from your phone.. I promise you need it!

7-day guide to digitally detoxing your smartphone:

Pre-Cleanse

Let your friends know that your mobile habits will be a little different this week.

Day One

“The App Purge”: Delete 10 apps. Right now.

Day Two

“Gray for a Day”: Say goodbye to color and put your phone in grayscale.

Day Three

“The 24-Hour Notification Fast”: Turn off ALL notifications, including texts and emails for an entire day.

Day Four

“The Storage War”: Free up storage by clearing five gigabytes of media, including photos, videos and texts.

Day Five

“The 60-Minute Rule”: Only check your phone once an hour and when you do look at it, limit your time. (The max is 10 minutes.)

Day Six

“Sleep Separation”: After setting your alarm before bed, put your phone completely out of reach and don’t touch it again until the morning.

Day Seven

“The Minimalist Home Screen”: Clear your home screen of every app. Leave only text, email and your phone in your tools, and put everything else in a single folder on your second page.

SEE! It won’t be too hard! You can do it!