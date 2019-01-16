The Situation Reports To Prison…And Offers Up Merch

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reported to prison yesterday, but started a moneymaking opportunity before he got there.

He’s offering up “Free Sitch” t-shirts with his face on them for $24.99…and he tweeted his prison address so you can send letters.

For family , friends & fans

Mailing Address for letters only: Michael Sorrentino#66910-050

Otisville FCI

Federal Correctional Institution

Satellite Camp

PO Box 1000

Otisville, NY 10963 — Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019

Mike is serving eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York for evading taxes in 2011.

