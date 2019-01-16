The Situation Reports To Prison…And Offers Up Merch

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reported to prison yesterday, but started a moneymaking opportunity before he got there.

He’s offering up “Free Sitch” t-shirts with his face on them for $24.99…and he tweeted his prison address so you can send letters.

Mike is serving eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York for evading taxes in 2011.

