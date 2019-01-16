The Situation Reports To Prison…And Offers Up Merch

Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino reported to prison yesterday, but started a moneymaking opportunity before he got there.
He’s offering up “Free Sitch” t-shirts with his face on them for $24.99…and he tweeted his prison address so you can send letters.
For family , friends & fans
Mailing Address for letters only:
Michael Sorrentino#66910-050
Otisville FCI
Federal Correctional Institution
Satellite Camp
PO Box 1000
Otisville, NY 10963
— Mike The Situation ☝🏻 (@ItsTheSituation) January 15, 2019
Mike is serving eight months at the Federal Correctional Institution in Otisville, New York for evading taxes in 2011.