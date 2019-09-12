‘The Situation’ Is Supposed To Get Out Of Jail Today
Jersey Shore star Mike (The Situation) Sorrentino is set to be released from a federal prison in Otisville, New York today after serving eight months for tax evasion.
“We can confirm that the projected date of Michael Sorrentino’s release from the custody of the Bureau of Prisons is September 12th 2019,” said a rep for the Federal Bureau of Prisons. Sorrentino, 38, has been doing time at the Otisville Federal Correctional Institute since reporting to the facility back in January. His sentencing came down last October, and he married his longtime love Lauren Pesce in November before going behind bars.
His brother, Marc, was also ordered to two years in prison in the tax evasion case. Sorrentino’s prison stay has been a storyline on his MTV series Jersey Shore: Family Vacation, and some of his co-stars visited him at the institute in May. He live-streamed the trip to start his sentence.
