“The Simpsons” Will Top 800 Episodes With Two More Seasons

Fox announced on Thursday that The Simpsons will be back with new episodes for two more seasons. So not only is the series the longest-running comedy and animated show, but now the longest-running primetime scripted series in HISTORY.

The audience has fallen off a bit like most veteran shows, it’s still putting up strong numbers in the 18- to 49-year-old demo.

The season 34 finale, which is slated to air in May, will serve as the 750th episode, and The Simpsons will pass the impressive 800-episode milestone with this extension. Fox also announced two-season renewals for the other two key shows in its Sunday animation block. Family Guy is being picked up for seasons 22 and 23, while Bob’s Burgers has been extended through seasons 14 and 15.