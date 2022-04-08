“The Simpsons” Will Feature Deaf Actor And Sign Language

The Simpsons is making history this weekend by featuring a deaf actor and American Sign Language in the new episode, “The Sound of Bleeding Gums.” The story will follow Lisa Simpson as she searches for the deaf son of her favorite saxophone player, the long-departed Bleeding Gums Murphy. Lisa will also help the character, who is deaf, get a cochlear implant.
Deaf actor John Autry II appears in the episode and said “It’s life-changing equality and participation. This can impact change for all of us. It’s about hard of hearing and hearing characters coming together. It’s a part of history.”
Coincidentally, “CODA” just made history by winning the Oscar for Best Picture…a first for a film released only on a streaming service. Actor Tony Kotsur became the first male deaf actor to win an Oscar for his supporting role.