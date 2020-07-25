The Simpsons, Family Guy And Bob’s Burgers All Returning
SAN DIEGO, CA - JULY 20: Signage is seen at the Bob's Burgers x Shake Shack Pop Up during Comic-Con International 2018 at Shake Shack on July 20, 2018 in San Diego, California. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)
Kind of pumped to hear this news!
The Simpsons, Family Guy, and Bob’s Burgers are all set to return this September. Boom!
Known as Animation Domination, the Fox Sunday night lineup has not been affected by the pandemic like other productions. As you know, many movies and TV shows set for the fall have now been pushed into 2021 as filming shut down to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus.
How insane is it that The Simpsons is entering its 32nd season, while Family Guy is one year shy of turning 20? Bob’s Burgers is the new one on the block, starting season 11.