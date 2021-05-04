‘The Simpson’s’ Drop New Short Today In Honor Of Star Wars Day
Disney+ is celebrating Star Wars Day with an all new The Simpsons short called The Force Awakens From Its Nap.
“In a daycare far, far away… but still in Springfield, Maggie is on an epic quest for her stolen pacifier. Her adventure brings her face-to-face with young Padawans, Sith Lords, familiar droids, Rebel scum, and an ultimate battle against the dark side, in this original short celebrating the Star Wars galaxy.”
The short will feature characters from the Star Wars galaxy to the fictional town of Springfield, and is just the first of several Simpsons shorts that the streaming service plans to release this year.
Watch it now on Disney+!