The Shocking Result of Netflix’s The Ted Bundy Tapes

The new Netflix documentary “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes” has had some shocking results and Netflix is imploring people to stop.

Theodore ‘Ted’ Bundy is one of the most famous serial killers in American history. He is responsible for the kidnapping and murder of 30 women across 7 states – a campaign that took place from 1974 to 1978. Upon his arrest in Utah, he escaped police custody and fled to Tallahassee, Florida where is reign of terror came to an end.

His life and crimes are the subject of a new Netflix documentary entitled “Conversations With a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes”

Those who have watched the documentary are warning others to not watch it alone. I’m not sure why. After all, Bundy faced Florida’s electric chair in 1989. But throughout his rampage, one thing was agreed upon by all who encountered him and lived to tell about him. They all agree that he was a good looking, well spoken, charismatic young man who had a knack for flattering women.

A lot of female viewers of the Ted Bundy tapes are commenting on his “alleged hotness”. Considering what a creep and monster he was, Netflix is kindly asking viewers to knock it off.

I’ve seen a lot of talk about Ted Bundy’s alleged hotness and would like to gently remind everyone that there are literally THOUSANDS of hot men on the service — almost all of whom are not convicted serial murderers — Netflix US (@netflix) January 28, 2019

Ted Bundy: Hot or Not Hot

Not

Prefer Not To Answer View Results