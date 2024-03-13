99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Sherman Minton Bridge Reopens

March 13, 2024 9:59AM EDT
WAVE3 – The Sherman Minton Bridge has reopened today (March 13) according to officials from the Indiana Department of Transportation, the Kentucky Transportation and the design-build contractor.

Planned repairs to fix the floor beam alignment issues are underway and will allow both decks of the bridge to be reopened in both directions, according to a release.

Officials said the repair work is focused on moving the temporary construction, tensioning connections and having thorough inspections.

