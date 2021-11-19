The Shawn Mendes/Camila Cabello Split Was “Mutual”

They just ran out of steam. The two-year relationship ran its natural course after Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes realized they were in “totally different places.” Probably best case scenario when it comes to a break up, but the rest of us now have to heal!!!
“Shawn and Camila’s breakup was mutual,” a source tells ET. “They realized they are in totally different places in their lives at this point, and it was time to end things. They’re both sad about the split, but doing their best to take care of themselves, stay busy and surround themselves by loved ones.”
They were very public with their romance that sparked after doing the song “Senorita” together, and broke the news with identical posts on their Instagram Stories that they had decided to “end their romantic relationship.”
