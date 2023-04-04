The Secret To Taylor Swift’s Disappearing Act In The Eras Tour

LOS ANGELES, CA – OCTOBER 09: (EDITOR’S NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white.) Taylor Swift performs onstage during the 2018 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on October 9, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images For dcp)

Surely you’ve seen the disappearing act Taylor Swift pulls off during her Eras Tour Set. She seemingly dives INTO the stage and “swims” away only to appear on another part of the set. But HOW is she getting there?

Answer: a cleaning cart?!

Some eagle-eyed Swiftie grabbed video of the cart complete with brooms and mops to really sell the facade.

🎥| @TaylorSwift13 entering the stage in a cleaning cart pic.twitter.com/ehyQCxJ0C3 — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) April 3, 2023

Now, you might feel slighted because now the “magic” has been uncovered, but don’t. She’ll have plenty more surprises during the shows (like all the surprise songs she saves for each show so far). Plus, now you’ll be LOOKING FOR THE CART because you’ll know she’s in it! LOL.