The Search Is On for The Next “Karate Kid”

November 27, 2023 9:20AM EST
Source: YouTube

Jackie Chan and Ralph Macchio are teaming up for a new “Karate Kid” movie, and they are launching a global casting call to find the star!  The character is “Li Fong”, so they are looking for a 15-17-year-old Chinese or mixed race Chinese actor who speaks fluent English (conversational Mandarin a plus). He’s a smart, scrappy and skilled martial artist so it will help if you have martial arts, dance or gymnastics training. Acting experience is a plus, but not necessary!

 

APPLY HERE

