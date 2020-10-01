The ‘Schitt’s Creek’ Rosebud Motel is Going Up For Sale
After sweeping the Emmys, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ is simply a fan favorite of 2020. Season 6, the final season, is set to debut on Netflix on October 7th, and now the famous Rosebud Motel is going up for sale!
The motel is in Canada and actually has quite the history. From housing current NBA players, to being the location for other famous movies and TV shows, this motel is quite the catch!
https://twitter.com/SchittsCreek/status/1309529148801646594