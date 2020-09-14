      Breaking News
The Scariest Halloween Mask This Year Is…The Karen?

Sep 14, 2020 @ 8:36am
Bowl of Halloween candy corns with jack o' lanterns and spider decoration on rustic wood table.

There is now a Karen mask in time for Halloween.

A special effects artist in Los Angeles created the mask which features an angry woman’s blood-shot eyes, a deadly snarl and a bob hair style. There’s also a second version called Karen-19.

Jacob Adcock wrote in his Instagram post promoting the masks. “2020 is the year of the KAREN! Scare all ur friends with ur big hair and narrow mind.”  Both versions are priced at $180 and take three to four-weeks to process, according to Adcock’s Etsy.

 

MORE HERE

Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
