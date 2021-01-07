The SAG Awards Are Upset At The Grammys
Oopsies. The Grammys just announced they are postponing their show until March 14th. There’s just one tiny hiccup: The SAG Awards had already picked that date LAST JULY when they decided then to postpone. And they let the Recording Academy know:
“We are extremely disappointed to hear of the conflicting date, March 14th, announced today for this year’s Grammy Awards telecast,” SAG-AFTRA said in a statement to TV Line. “We announced the same date for the SAG Awards last July with the intent to give the greatest possible scheduling consideration for other awards shows. We expect the same consideration from sister organizations throughout the industry.”
