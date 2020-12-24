The Rules For Regifting

We’ve all done it. So here are the 5 simple rules to follow when you’re going to re-gift.
- Make sure that the gift makes sense. Generally, you only want to re-gift items that you would have actually bought for yourself.
- Don’t re-gift things you received from meaningful people. This includes extended family members.
- Make sure to take off the gift tag. This will save you from the awkwardness of needing to explain why the gift you’re re-gifting is actually addressed to you. Awkward!
- Re-gift in moderation. This will prevent any hurt feelings that may arise from that one re-gift that was one too many.
- Be thorough when you re-wrap the gift. Make sure you’ve removed any notes addressed to you that may have been inside the gift.
Follow these and you’re golden!