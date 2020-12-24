      Weather Alert

The Rules For Regifting

Dec 24, 2020 @ 6:58am

We’ve all done it. So here are the 5 simple rules to follow when you’re going to re-gift.

  1. Make sure that the gift makes sense. Generally, you only want to re-gift items that you would have actually bought for yourself.
  2. Don’t re-gift things you received from meaningful people. This includes extended family members.
  3. Make sure to take off the gift tag. This will save you from the awkwardness of needing to explain why the gift you’re re-gifting is actually addressed to you. Awkward!
  4. Re-gift in moderation. This will prevent any hurt feelings that may arise from that one re-gift that was one too many.
  5. Be thorough when you re-wrap the gift. Make sure you’ve removed any notes addressed to you that may have been inside the gift.

Follow these and you’re golden!

