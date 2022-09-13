99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Royal Reunion For William and Harry

September 13, 2022 8:03AM EDT
Prince William is said to be the one to invite Harry and Meghan to reunite and pay respects to their grandmother in a united front.

This doesn’t mean their issues are solved though, as Meghan continues to say she’ll put the family on blast on her podcast and in a recent interview with ‘The Cut.”

Harry is said to be writing an “intimate and heartfelt” memoir that will detail how his relationship with his brother changed.

Prince William is trying to keep things as “normal” as possible for his kids.

