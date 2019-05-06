THE ROYAL BABY IS HERE AND IT IS A BOY

Yessssssssssssss!!!!!!!!!! The royal baby has arrived!!! Why are we so hype?!

The baby was born today weighing 7lbs and 3oz, and both mom and BABY BOY are doing well! No name as of yet!

