The Rock Should Get Employee Of The Month For His Beastmode Efforts To Get To Work
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been converted to black and white) Dwayne Johnson attends the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson took extreme measures to make sure he got to work on time after a local storm knocked his power out. His front gate wouldn’t budge due to the electrical issue, so he ended up ripping the whole thing off with his BARE HANDS. He said there were hundreds of employees on set waiting on him on set and he couldn’t let them down!
Not my finest hour 🤦🏽♂️, but a man’s gotta go to work. We experienced a power outage due to severe storms, causing my front gate not to open. I tried to override the hydraulic system to open the gates, which usually works when power goes out – but this time it wouldn’t. Made some calls to see how fast I can get the gate tech on site, but I didn’t have 45min to wait. By this time, I know I have hundreds of production crew members waiting for me to come to work so we can start our day. So I did what I had to do. I pushed, pulled and ripped the gate completely off myself. Tore it out of the brick wall, severed the steel hydraulics and threw it on the grass. My security team was able to meet the gate technician and welders about an hour later — and they were apparently, “in disbelief and equally scared” 🤣 Not my finest hour, but I had to go to work. And I think I’m 💯 ready to be #blackadam 😄💪🏾 #ripgates
That should earn him an Employee of the Month plaque right?
