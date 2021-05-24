      Weather Alert

“The Rock” Sends Birthday Message To A Young Fan

May 24, 2021 @ 6:56am
WEST HOLLYWOOD, CA - APRIL 05: Dwayne Johnson attends the 2018 LA Family Housing Awards at The Lot in West Hollywood on April 5, 2018 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Dwayne Johnson sent a birthday message to a  7-year-old fan named Kash for his birthday!

 

“Kash, DJ here, also known as your Uncle Rock. I Hope you have a great birthday and have the best time. Eat a lot of cake or whatever your heart desires because it’s your birthday. Sending you lots of love,” the father of three added. “Hug your dad for me, please. Hug your mom and have the best time. Have the best birthday and I’ll be seeing you soon.”

 

