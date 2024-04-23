99.7 DJX 99.7 DJX Logo

The Rock ‘N Roll Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024

April 23, 2024 7:19AM EDT
Introducing the Class of 2024 in the performer category for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame: Mary J. BligeCher, Dave Matthews Band, Foreigner, Peter Frampton, Kool & The Gang, Ozzy Osbourne, and A Tribe Called Quest. That category honors “artists who have created music whose originality, impact, and influence has changed the course of rock & roll,” according to a release.

To be considered, an individual artist or band must have released its first commercial recording at least 25 years after the year of their nomination. Four out of the eight inductees in the Performer category were on the ballot for the first time, including Cher, Foreigner, Kool & the Gang, and Frampton.

The Rock Hall is also honoring the late Jimmy Buffett, MC5, Dionne Warwick, and Norman Whitfield with the Musical Excellence Awards, given to “artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.” 

 

