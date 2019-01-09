The Responses To This Woman Offering To Come To Your Funeral Are HYSTERICAL

Dana Schwartz is a 26-year-old American author and journalist…and kind of a genius for coming up with this new “business venture”.

For the low low price of $50, she’ll show up to your funeral to stand in the back with a black umbrella making everyone think you died with a “dark and interesting secret.” And yes…Twitter is not disappointing with the responses.

 

Turns out, she is just trying to sell her book.

