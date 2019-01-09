The Responses To This Woman Offering To Come To Your Funeral Are HYSTERICAL

Bottom view at single open black umbrella with curved handle, objects isolated on white background in horizontal orientation, nobody

Dana Schwartz is a 26-year-old American author and journalist…and kind of a genius for coming up with this new “business venture”.

If you pay me $50 I'll show up to your funeral but stand really far away, holding a black umbrella regardless of the weather, so that people think you died with a dark and interesting secret. — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 3, 2019

For the low low price of $50, she’ll show up to your funeral to stand in the back with a black umbrella making everyone think you died with a “dark and interesting secret.” And yes…Twitter is not disappointing with the responses.

Do you do birthday parties? I'm not sure I can wait until I'm dead. — Anthony Lahr (@anthonyplahr) January 9, 2019

I’m also gonna need you to arrange it so that if people walk toward you to talk to you, that a bus will pass in front of you and then you’ll be gone. — Mark Oehlert (@moehlert) January 6, 2019

How much to arrange for a solemn child to hold your hand at the same time? — Robin Hart-Jones (@Roblex) January 5, 2019

Ill give you $75 if when the casket is going down you walk over and place a small box on top and say only loud enough for a few people to hear "if they only knew" — dick (@spursyyank) January 5, 2019

Or how about as the burial ends, taking out your phone, ringing someone and just saying “it’s done” before pausing & hanging up, then just turning and walking away? — Dave Nevett (@_GLB) January 5, 2019

Turns out, she is just trying to sell her book.

ok don't actually venmo me you guys, just buy my book https://t.co/Y31jAAll8f — Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) January 4, 2019

