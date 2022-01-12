The Reason Why Andrew Garfield Wasn’t In The “Narnia” Movies

This is kind of surprising…but Andrew Garfield auditioned for the role of Prince Caspian in the “Chronicles of Narnia” film series. He shared with “Entertainment Tonight” the reason he was told he didn’t get the part…he wasn’t handsome enough! That role went to British actor Ben Barnes, but it was a part Garfield said he was “desperate” to get!
“I remember I was so desperate. I auditioned for Prince Caspian in ‘The Chronicles of Narnia’ and I thought, ‘This could be it, this could be it,’” Garfield told “ET” in a 2017 interview about the 2008 film. “And that handsome, brilliant actor Ben Barnes ended up getting the role. I think it was down to me and him, and I remember I was obsessed.”
Garfield then asked his agent why he didn’t get the role, he recalled. “Why not me? She eventually just broke under my incessant nagging and she was like, ‘It’s because they don’t think you’re handsome enough, Andrew,’” Garfield revealed.
“Ben Barnes is a very handsome, talented man,” he noted. “So in retrospect, I’m not unhappy with the decision, and I think he did a beautiful job.”
