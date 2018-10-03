The Reason This Local Man Is Training To Be A Nurse Is Getting Him National Attention

Many of you know and love Bart Conley.  He tragically lost his wife, Jill, to breast cancer at the age of 38 in 2016.  And now he has left his career in business to switch gears and become a nurse to honor her memory.

Hode Kotb from the Today show had gotten to know Jill and Bart after a stunning Paris photoshoot got her national attention.  Jill and Bart started Jill’s Wish together to help ease the financial burden on families who have someone being treated for breast cancer. The foundation has distributed more than $250,000 in financial assistance grants.

Her death left Bart searching for purpose in life. Two years later, he decided to leave his career in the business world and started training to be a nurse at Norton Women’s and Children’s Hospital here in Louisville.

