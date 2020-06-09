The Reason This Groom Switched Their First Dance Song Will Make You Weep
Chelsey Mahlke from Las Vegas thought she had agreed with new husband Darin on a song for their first dance at the reception. But he flipped the script on her in the best way. He found a 70-year-old long lost recording of her gran, Janiece Bellanger – who she says was her ‘best friend’ – singing the 1947 Judy Garland song “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”.
Janiece, who had five children and four grandchildren, made the recording from her bedroom when she was 14-years-old and sadly passed away back in 2005, aged 71.
‘It was a complete shock,’ said cattle rancher, Chelsey. ‘We had our first dance planned for later on but when we walked in, the wedding planner handed Darin the microphone.
