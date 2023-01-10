The Reason Nicolas Cage Does NOT Want To Do A “Star Wars” Movie

Nicolas Cage has one very simple reason he doesn’t want a role in a “Star Wars” movie…he’s a Trekkie.

Yep…it’s a loyalty thing. His allegiance lies with Star Trek. “I’m not really down,” Cage told Yahoo Entertainment, noting that he grew up watching William Shatner as Captain Kirk and idolizing the original Star Trek series. “I’m a Trekkie, man. I’m on the Star Trek Enterprise. That’s where I roll.” “I thought [Chris] Pine was terrific in the movies,” Cage continued. “I think the movies are outstanding….To me what science fiction is really all about and why it’s such an important genre is that really you can say whatever you want, however you feel. You put it on a different planet, you put it in a different time or in the future, and without people just jumping on you, you can really express your thoughts like Orwell or whomever in the science fiction format. And ‘Star Trek’ really embraced that.” Cage then concluded, “I’m not in the ‘Star Wars’ family. I’m in the ‘Star Trek’ family.“

Cage also says he’s ready for “Face/Off 2” because he loved working with John Travolta!