The Reason Miley Cyrus Made Dolly Parton “Clutch Her Pearls”

“You can change your hair and you can change your clothes. You can change your mind. That’s just the way it goes.” – Hannah Montana: The Movie, 2009

You remember “You’ll Always Find Your Way Back Home,” right? Miley Cyrus knew even back then she would go through many changes over time, but the idea of her going brunette has her godmother, Dolly Parton, clutching her pearls.

According to Miley’s interview with Today back in December 2022, Dolly Parton was not for Miley going back to being a brunette (2:14 in the video above) telling her “you can’t do that. YOU ARE ME.” It seems like Miley is on board with staying blonde, too.

Dolly went on to explain to Insider that she supports whatever Miley wants to do:

I think she’s absolutely beautiful. Of course, she has the dark stuff in her hair now. But you know Miley, she’s going to be something different tomorrow. She’s going to look fashionable. She’s going to do what she does. We accept Miley as she is because I love the fact that she’s brave enough to do whatever she feels like doing.

