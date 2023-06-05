The Reason Lily-Rose Depp Would “Steer Clear” Of The Weeknd During Filming

Source: YouTube

Entertainment weekly reports that Abel Tesfaye (aka The Weeknd) would get into his zone during the filming of The Idol, now on HBO and Max streaming.

Lily-Rose Depp, who stars in the show alongside him told them,

Well, sometimes when Abel would get — I don’t want to reveal too much about where Abel’s character goes, but when he would be in full Tedros mode sometimes, I would steer clear of him. I’d be like, ‘He’s in his zone right now.’

Reviews are coming in since the premiere and have leaned negative. Brian Lowry for CNN says,

Despite endeavoring to feel provocative, “The Idol” mostly traffics in limp clichés and very, very stilted performances.

At the time of this blog, Rotten Tomatoes shows an Audience Score of 55% and a 24% on the Average Tomatometer.

Eric Deggans for NPR wrote,