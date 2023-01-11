The Reason Lewis Capaldi Was Banned On TikTok For Ten Minutes

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 26: Lewis Capaldi attends the 62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards at STAPLES Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It happens to the best of us on TikTok… We’re all just trying to provide great, compelling content that you won’t soon forget and BAM! Or should I say, “BAN?”

Lewis Capaldi posted this week to let his followers know that he had been temporarily banned after bringing up his own butt in a Live.

Looks like it all worked out for him in the end because his account is still active. LOL. Some of us aren’t so lucky.

@emilyontheradio