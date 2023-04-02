The Reason Lewis Capaldi Considers Quitting Music

Source: YouTube

Lewis Capaldi has been doing press ahead of his Netflix documentary releasing this Wednesday. Independent says that in one interview, he explained that his Tourette’s syndrome is at it’s worst when he’s making music:

It’s only making music that does this to me,” he told The Sunday Times, adding: “Otherwise I can be fine for months at a time. So it’s a weird situation.

In his sit-down with This Morning (6:02 in the video), he describes that it was a relief to be diagnosed with Tourette’s. Although, earlier in that interview, he noted that he is not good at anything but music… aside from love-making. LOL.

“How I’m Feeling Now” on Netflix releases April 5, but the song with the same title is already available for a preview of what to expect in the documentary: