The Reason For This Celebration Will Make You Celebrate Too

This woman and her family came together at Maryland Proton Treatment Center in Baltimore, Maryland for a very special occasion and it’s heart warming!

The tradition is to ring the bell once you’ve been given the all clear. You ring the bell to celebrate the fact that you’ve beaten cancer. Lakesha Bell who was diagnosed with breast cancer in May of 2017, got to ring the bell the other day. Her family caught the joyous moment on their phones.

What a great moment. Here are the latest statistics on breast cancer from breastcancer.org