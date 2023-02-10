The Reason Emily Could Never Be A Seat-Filler At The GRAMMYs

I just found @almostanna on TikTok. She was a seat-filler at the GRAMMYs this year. She has all kinds of tea on Ben Affleck and JLo, seeing Harry Styles perform “As It Was” from the front row, and trying to get seating next to Taylor Swift.

But while I was watching her videos recapping the GRAMMYs, I was wondering the same thing everyone else was in her comments… HOW DO YOU BECOME A SEAT-FILLER AT THE GRAMMYS? (But also, why do they need seat-fillers? How are there even empty seats?)

Thank goodness she made a video about it because otherwise I might have thought that I was a suitable candidate…

According to Anna, it’s an easy process. She applies at seatfillersandmore.com to sign up. According to the website, they have filled seats at “The Grammy Awards, The Emmy Awards, The BET Awards, BET Hip Hop Awards, NAACP Image Awards, Survivor Finale, Miss America Pageant, Stand Up 2 Cancer, MTV Lifebeat Concert, The Game Awards, The Latin Grammy Awards, Billboard Music Awards, Specials for MTV, Vh1, Comedy Central, NBC, CBS, ABC, FOX and so many more.”

Anna, a blonde, also added that “I hear that they don’t take people with dyed hair … like brightly-colored hair.” That’s where I’m screwed.

Unless I wig up… THEN there’s still hope!

