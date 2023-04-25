The Reason Adele Says She’ll Never Reach EGOT Status
April 25, 2023 1:10PM EDT
Adele doesn’t plan to ever win a Tony because she hates musicals.
To be clear, according to Insider’s story, she does respect the art form, but she’s not interested in everything being sung.
She was telling James Corden on his last-ever Carpool Karaoke segment that she hates musicals and that “the EGO suits me better” because she has one an Emmy, a Grammy, and an Oscar.
View this post on Instagram
This is gonna make it weird when James Corden leaves late night television to pursue theater… LOL. Maybe he can sway his friend into enjoying it.
