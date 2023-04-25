The Reason Adele Says She’ll Never Reach EGOT Status

CLEVELAND, OHIO – FEBRUARY 20: Adele attends the 2022 NBA All-Star Game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse on February 20, 2022 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

Adele doesn’t plan to ever win a Tony because she hates musicals.

To be clear, according to Insider’s story, she does respect the art form, but she’s not interested in everything being sung.

She was telling James Corden on his last-ever Carpool Karaoke segment that she hates musicals and that “the EGO suits me better” because she has one an Emmy, a Grammy, and an Oscar.

This is gonna make it weird when James Corden leaves late night television to pursue theater… LOL. Maybe he can sway his friend into enjoying it.