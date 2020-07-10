      Breaking News
Gov. Beshear Issues Official Mask Mandate for Kentucky Starting July 10th

The Real Voice Behind Rachel McAdams Character In “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga”

Jul 10, 2020 @ 9:50am

In case you were blown away by Rachel McAdams singing voice in Netflix’s “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga” and wondering why she hasn’t dropped an album yet, it’s because that’s not her voice.

 

It’s actually Swedish superstar Molly Sandén.  And she’s amazing! So who was Will Ferrell’s singing voice?? Will Ferrell.

BTW…Eurovision Song Contest is a real event that has been going on for years that draws audiences of 200 million people!  Will has been a fan of it for 20 years…here’s a look at the real contest!

TAGS
eurovision song contest: the story of fire saga Molly Sanden Netflix Rachel McAdams singing voice Will Ferrell
POPULAR POSTS
Disney Is Releasing A Line Of Princess-Inspired Wedding Dresses
Louisville Zoo is Launching New Sloth Exhibit Complete with Meet-And-Greet Opportunity
Ellen Blasted By Former Employees And Fans Over Mean Behavior
Ben & Kelly Podcast
Ben Davis' Phone Tap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE