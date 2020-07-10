The Real Voice Behind Rachel McAdams Character In “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga”
In case you were blown away by Rachel McAdams singing voice in Netflix’s “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story Of Fire Saga” and wondering why she hasn’t dropped an album yet, it’s because that’s not her voice.
It’s actually Swedish superstar Molly Sandén. And she’s amazing! So who was Will Ferrell’s singing voice?? Will Ferrell.
BTW…Eurovision Song Contest is a real event that has been going on for years that draws audiences of 200 million people! Will has been a fan of it for 20 years…here’s a look at the real contest!