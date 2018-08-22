The Real Reason Nicki Minaj Postponed Her Tour

Nicki Minaj poses in the press room with her award for best hip-hop video for "Chun-Li" at the MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on Monday, Aug. 20, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Bad news for Nicki Minaj fans…she has canceled her North American tour with Future that was supposed to kick off next month.

They say it was because of Future’s schedule and are firing it back up in May. She explained it on social media HERE. But it might have something to do with tickets sales. A source tells Page Six says, “Nicki’s tour could be the most disappointing ticket sales of the year for any artist.”

The concerts were scheduled in arenas with the ability to fit around 20,000 fans but sales in Baltimore only showed 2,000 tickets sold. Only 3,400 were sold in Los Angeles. New Orleans sold 1,000, while Chicago sold 3,900. Minaj’s hometown of Brooklyn only sold 5,050 seats.

MORE HERE